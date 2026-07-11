The ‘Hush Trip’ Trend Lets Remote Workers Travel Without Using PTO. Here’s How It Works.

I think most of us can agree that asking permission to take PTO or even to work from a different location feels like asking Mom whether we could sleep over at a friend’s house when we were growing up. Many hard-working, burned-out employees resent that their boss holds power over their time. As a result, some remote workers are taking “hush trips” without informing their managers. They’re still working the same hours, just…from an Airbnb in the mountains or a luxurious resort in the tropics.

From the outside, hush trips seem relatively harmless. I mean, if you’re a remote worker, who cares where you’re operating from—as long as you’re getting your work done, right?

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But according to HR experts, this trip carries liabilities that often affect employers more than employees.

What Is a ‘Hush Trip’?

According to Dr. Kyle Elliott, Founder, Tech Career Coach, & Executive Coach at CaffeinatedKyle.com, “A ‘hush trip,’ also known as a ‘quiet vacation,’ is when an employee travels and keeps working remotely without telling their employer.”

“They maintain their regular hours and workload while working from another location,” Elliott says. “Their boss and HR department assume they’re working from home when they’re actually logging in from a hotel, Airbnb, or friend or family member’s house in another state or even another country.”

Reasons for the Rise of ‘Hush Trips’

Typically, the employee taking a hush trip isn’t necessarily trying to fool their employer. In many cases, they feel their location is irrelevant, so long as their work hours remain the same.

“While each case is unique, hush trips tend to be less about deception and more about autonomy, especially in the age of hybrid and remote work,” says Elliott. “The pandemic proved that many roles can be done from anywhere. As a result, employees questioned, and continue to question, why they need permission to change their location. If meetings are attended and the work gets done, they often see no reason to disclose where they’re working from.”

Another reason employees might schedule a hush trip is that they don’t want to waste their paid time off when they actually need to be off the grid. If they can take a trip while still getting work done, why use up limited vacation time?

“Many employees take hush trips because they want a change of environment without exhausting their PTO,” says Elliott. “Others worry that announcing travel plans will invite extra scrutiny of their productivity or dedication, particularly with all the mass layoffs, so they simply decide not to share.”

The Risk of ‘Hush Trips’

Unfortunately, a hush trip does not come without its risks.

“Employees can get in trouble, even when they work their full hours,” Elliott points out. “Working from another state or country can create tax, payroll, and employment law complications for your employer. Depending on your industry, there may also be data security and compliance risks. This is why many remote work policies specify approved work locations.”

Of course, many companies do allow their employees to work while traveling. A simple conversation can clear up any potential liabilities.

“It’s important to check your employee handbook and any remote work agreements before logging in from a new location,” says Elliott. “If your company has a location policy and you violate it, you can face discipline up to and including termination. If no policy exists, the risk drops considerably, though transparency can be a smarter move.”