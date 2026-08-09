The Ideal Number of Bridesmaids You Should Have, According to Wedding Experts

Picking bridesmaids sounds like the easy part of wedding planning. It’s not. And the question of who makes the cut is where a surprising number of friendships fall apart before the venue is even booked.

In the UK, the average number of bridesmaids is three, according to Bridebook. In the US, it’s closer to six, per Zola. Neither is quite right, according to Zoe Burke, head of brand at Bridebook, who puts the ideal at four—primarily for symmetry. Two on each side photographs well, works in most ceremony spaces, and gives the bride a functional team rather than a parade.

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Those four slots should come with their own job requirements, according to Burke. One handles logistics, the type A with a printed timeline. One is the caretaker, described by Burke as having “plasters, tissues and paracetamol on them at all times” and “an emotional support water bottle.” One monitors appearance—bouquet, lip gloss, anything about to go wrong. The fourth is whoever knows the bride so well that personal space isn’t even a consideration.

That last one earns her spot the old-fashioned way—by having seen everything. In and out of a wedding dress isn’t exactly a dignified process, and Burke doesn’t pretend otherwise. She says this bridesmaid “won’t bat an eye at the idea of helping you go to the toilet” and will help the bride change into her evening outfit without making it a production.

There’s an Ideal Number of Bridesmaids You Should Have, Wedding Experts Say

The formula sounds simple, but those four slots are much harder to fill in real life. The best candidate for logistics might be someone you’ve been cooling on. Your ride-or-die to help you get dressed might have just moved across the country. The selection process carries a lot of obligation—school friends you’ve outgrown, family members someone’s mother will mention, people whose wedding you were in and now they’re waiting for the same. It’s a lot.

Budget is its own separate consideration. David’s Bridal notes that each additional bridesmaid means more gifts, more bouquets, and potentially hair, makeup, and accommodation costs. Four bridesmaids at a destination wedding is a meaningfully different number than four down the street. The experts who recommend four also note the number is secondary to who fills it. “Quality always trumps quantity when it comes to wedding party composition,” they advise.

Four is the easy part. Someone is going to find out she didn’t make the cut, and she is going to be weird about it forever.