The Illustrator Who Perfectly Captured England’s World Cup

You might have seen Reuben Dangoor’s art during the World Cup, even if you didn’t know it was his. The artist – who you’ll know from his rococo-style paintings of grime legends – spent the duration of the tournament posting illustrations that perfectly summed up the mood of the nation, whether it was Harry Kane making it rain with a load of Greggs sausage rolls, or Waistcoat Southgate consoling Euro 96-era Southgate.

The day after Harry Maguire tweeted one of his drawings, I had a chat with Reuben about the last month.

VICE: Hi Reuben, how was your World Cup?

Reuben Dangoor: It was pretty great: the football’s been so good, the weather was actually summertime, and supporting England has been fun in a way that I haven’t experienced in my lifetime.

What do you think was different about England this year?

New manager, really young team. Felt like you could watch the guys play without the tragedies of the past hanging over everything. You didn’t have to watch every game through your fingers.

How has the reaction been to your art?

It’s been overwhelming, really. Really nice. Think it just shows how much the tournament and the team meant to everyone.

Even in a digital age your art has remained steadfastly analogue – was that a conscious decision?

I still use a lot of digital tools; I use a tablet for lots of my work. I often start work with pencil and scan it in. I also scan in organic textures to give things a specific look and feel. The look is very conscious. I love the colours and the look of old 1970s comic books. The way the colours don’t always line up with the line work or the way the paper texture affects colour gives it a warmth.

Do you think it makes you stand out more in that respect? Like people have more of a craving for genuine art now everything has become memes?

For me, it’s all about if the idea is good. I’ve seen some great memes. Coming up with a little visual punchline is something I really enjoy. I don’t know if people care about art vs memes, but I think if you can combine a strong idea with interesting execution, then there’s something for everyone.

What are your thoughts on people using your art in memes? Does is frustrate you as an artist, or do you enjoy it?

I don’t mind it too much. I used to not sign work and a few bits went viral without my name on them, which was annoying. Now I don’t mind as long as I’ve got my name in it.

You knocked out some of your pieces so quickly in reaction to events that happened this World Cup. How long does it take for you to get something finished?

If I’ve got the idea in my head before I begin I can do something in 45 minutes to an hour. I’ve been practising working very quickly for a while now – useful if you’re trying to keep up with something as intense as the World Cup.

What was your favourite piece you did during the World Cup, and what was your favourite moment personally?

My favourite piece was older Southgate consoling younger Southgate – it was pretty poignant having him as manager as England won on pens. I think that was my favourite moment in the World Cup.

Cheers, Reuben.

