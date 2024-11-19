The Indie Game Awards Is Near, and I’m the Happiest Man Alive

Before I get screamed at, yes, I know there are already indie-centered game awards. The Independent Games Festival, the Indie Live Expo, and Debug’s Indie Game Awards are just a few institutions dedicated to properly platforming indie games. The issue has never been that indie games weren’t highlighted. The issue was that, unfortunately, the platform never came close to the “pageantry” of The Game Awards.

Now, though? The playing field is a little more equal! The Indie Game Awards is the “big fight feel” indie games have long deserved! The inaugural show will occur on December 19, 2024, at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET. The categories are stacked, and the creativity is flowing! The Game of the Year candidates? Again, you can see them up above, but Google needs to be fed!

Indeed, it is my absolute honor to highlight every single game acknowledged for the award. I’ve spent so long believing that indie games are the true future of the games industry, and it’s the first time I feel that they’re getting the proper respect and showing. I wondered if a separate indie-centric show was the right move. However, it’s time. The indie revolution is upon us!

Screenshot: Playstack

The indie game awards is on the way, and it’s about damn time

Now we have a ballgame! Truthfully, this is one of those rare times when I’m happy with any possible winner! Also, there are a few on that list I didn’t even know about until now. As a Balatro mark, my loyalties may push that slightly ahead of everything else. Additionally, I gotta say, I love the subtle shade the mission statement of the IGAs threw out there.

“The Indie Games Awards (The IGAs) is an annual awards-only ceremony dedicated to honoring excellence in indie gaming. Featuring categories that celebrate innovation, storytelling, artistry, and more, The IGAs spotlight compelling and groundbreaking titles from around the world. The ceremony is developer-focused, with game creators taking center stage to present awards, recognize their peers, and openly speak without the pressure of time constraints.”

I won’t tell you where it is, though. If you know? You know.