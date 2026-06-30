The Infamous Drake v. Kendrick Lamar Beef Can Be Traced All the Way Back to 2013, Actually

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef in 2024 was one of the ugliest feuds in hip-hop history. What started out as a shot to ‘the big 3’ turned into deep hate and vitriol with hazardous allegations flying left and right. Then, it culminated in Kendrick parading “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl as Drake’s biggest humiliation ritual to date.

However, their issues stem much further back than 2024. Their beef had been simmering for over a decade at that point. In fact, it even started out similar to their infamous feud. Back in 2013, Kendrick Lamar called out the entire state of hip-hop on Big Sean and Jay Electronica’s “Control“. It was largely lighthearted and competitive, challenging his contemporaries to step their game up so they can be just as good as the legends.

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Many rappers took it in stride and even barked back in the spirit of competition. Drake did not take it as kindly. In a 2013 interview with Angie Martinez, he promoted Nothing Was The Same, which came out a month after the “Control” verse. Naturally, people wanted to know Drake’s thoughts on Kendrick’s call to action. But instead of chalking it up to the sport of hip-hop, he was pretty defensive.

Drake Calls Out Kendrick Lamar for “Control” Verse in Old Interview

“I don’t know, it just wasn’t real to me. I saw him after that, and it was just like, love. So was that real or was that just for the people?… Let it be real then. Those were harsh words, right? You can’t just say that and see me and be like, ‘Yeah man, what’s up,’ pretending like nothing ever happened,” Drake awkwardly laughed.

“To me, that’s not the nature of battling. There’s passion behind it; there’s anger behind it. I personally enjoy making like, great music and bodies of work over being the talk of Twitter for 5 days, you know?”

Drake ended by saying that he thought the verse was good and knew the intention, but didn’t respect it. Martinez goaded matters by saying she would love to see a “sparring session,” but the Toronto MC smiled and suggested that no one actually wants to see him in a war of words.

“I’m a very nice guy; That’s how I was raised, very cordial. I don’t like confrontation, but I’m also not the guy. Especially when it comes to rap. I’m just ready,” Drake said definitively.