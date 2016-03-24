The Infamous Star of Mississippi Basketball in Iraq: ROAM

Marshall Henderson had one of the most infamous runs in NCAA Basketball history, dominating the SEC with his three point shot at Ole Miss (while also running into trouble with coaches/opposing fans/the law/etc.) Then he went undrafted, and fizzled out of the NBA’s D-League. Now he’s in the massive and convoluted international basketball pipeline, playing wherever he can. His latest stop: Naft Al-Janoob of the Iraqi Division I Basketball League in Basra, scene to some of the most vicious battles of the Iraqi War and a city that continues to experience its share of violence. In the inaugural episode of our new series ROAM, we spent time with Marshall as he gets acclimated to his new surroundings.