The Innocent Question Men Ask in Bed That’s Secretly Ruining Everything

Three words, asked with the best of intentions, at the worst possible moment.

A survey of 20,000 women by sex education platform OMGYES found that “Are you close?” ranks as one of the top orgasm-killers in heterosexual sex. Not because partners asking it are malicious—most aren’t—but because of what the question does to a woman’s brain mid-arousal. One participant described it from their own experience: “The number one orgasm-killer for me is the question ‘Are you going to come soon?’ because then my thoughts take over like—’Am I taking too long?’ ‘Are they bored?’ And those thoughts totally distract me, and the orgasm goes away.”

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The question makes more sense as a cultural artifact than a genuine check-in. A 2020 study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine had women time themselves with actual stopwatches during sex. Average time to orgasm from arousal came out to 13.41 minutes—with a realistic range of 6 to 20 minutes depending on stimulation, comfort, and the specific situation. Men average around 5 to 7 minutes during intercourse. That’s a hell of a timing difference for two people who presumably talked about dinner reservations but not this, and it goes a long way toward explaining why that question gets asked in the first place.

The Three-Word Question That Can Kill a Woman’s Orgasm

The orgasm gap—the well-documented disparity between how frequently men and women orgasm during heterosexual sex—sits between 20% and 72% depending on the study, consistently disadvantaging women. Women orgasm much more consistently during same-sex encounters and masturbation than during heterosexual partnered sex, which suggests the anatomy was never really the problem. What helps, consistently, is time, direct clitoral stimulation, and the absence of performance pressure.

Sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight told Metro that the question drags attention away from sensation and toward performance—which is about the worst trade-off possible at that particular moment. “For many women, arousal builds gradually and needs a sense of safety and space,” she said, adding that even an unintentional “are you close?” can register as impatience. Relaxation is one of the most important conditions for a female orgasm, and a question that introduces a deadline works against it.

The workaround is asking about what’s happening instead of asking when it’ll end. “Does this feel good?” or “Do you want me to keep going like this?” give a partner something to respond to without making them feel like they’re behind schedule. It’s a low-effort adjustment with a higher return.