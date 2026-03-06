The Inspiration Behind Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Paris, Tokyo’, One of the Greatest Love Songs in Hip-Hop History

When thinking about the all-time great rap love songs, which ones come to mind? Could it be Common reflecting on his relationship to hip-hop on “I Used to Love H.E.R.”? Maybe it’s the heartwarming duet of devotion, “All I Need” by Method Man and Mary J. Blige. There is an abundance of great options across hip-hop’s history. But it’s the soothing “Paris, Tokyo” that should take the cake, in which Lupe Fiasco grapples with his long-distance relationship while on tour.

Ultimately, the song explores the blessing of seeing so many parts of the world. However, he also muses about having the woman he loves by his side as he experiences all these places for the first time. Still, their love transcends the distance. “She said, ‘Pursue your interests ’cause even if I’m ticketless/I’ll be there, by your side/In your heart, and on your mind,” Lupe Fiasco raps in the final verse.

Where could such a beautiful sentiment stem from? Obviously, it spoke to his experience touring in support of his classic Food & Liquor at the time. But additionally, it was also dedicated to his girlfriend at the time. In a 2007 conversation with Blues and Soul Magazine, Lupe gave insight into his timeless record “Paris, Tokyo”.

Lupe Fiasco Shares What Inspired ‘Paris, Tokyo’in 2007 interview

“I love Paris, I love Tokyo… And what inspired me to write the song was that between Food And Liquor and this album we travelled EVERYWHERE,” Lupe recalled. “Multiple countries, multiple towns, multiple tours. So I just developed a knack and a love for touring, even if I didn`t want to do it! You know, despite the lyrical wear and tear it has on your body – particularly with the different climates – just by force I had to fall in love with it!”

Of course, the love song had to have been inspired by a relationship. But the space between them during touring naturally caused a sad strain. Consequently, Lupe Fiasco wanted to create a record that would transcend their distance. It would assure each other that they’re always carrying a piece of them with each other, even when it’s not physical.

“And of course another side to it all is, when you travel, you leave people behind. So I actually wrote the song for my girl, ’cause I’d be gone so much we`d go for two months at a time without seeing each other. So it’s basically her song. Just to let her know that, wherever I go, she comes with me – even if it is just mentally or in spirit,” Lupe Fiasco added.