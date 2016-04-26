The Internet Has Finally Made Something Good: This Video of Obama Singing Desiigner’s ‘Panda’

“Panda”, the Desiigner track that spawned the best memes of 2016, has hit number one on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. This is insane. The kid is 19. The beat cost him $200. Drake doesn’t even have a Billboard number one, and he’s released seventy-seven singles. Desiigner has put out one single, and it’s the number one track in America.

How do we celebrate this Brooklyn kid’s achievement? Where do we celebrate? In our hearts, yes, of course. But there’s somewhere else we can go. No, not the club: the White House.

Videos by VICE

Let’s watch Barack. Fricking. Obama. sing Panda. How about we do that.