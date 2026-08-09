The Internet Has Turned Every Bad Date into a ‘Red Flag’ (And That’s a Problem)

The internet has essentially one category for bad dating behavior. Red flag. It doesn’t matter whether someone ghosted after a month of daily texts or whether they were hiding a partner. Both get the same label, the same verdict, the same comment section. That’s a bit of a problem.

There’s actual research on this. A 2025 paper in Social Media + Society combed through dating advice content on Instagram and TikTok and found that “red flag” — now applied to everything from abuse to a guy who left you on read—has become too broad to mean anything. Collapsing different categories of behavior into one label doesn’t help anyone identify actual danger. It just makes the pile bigger.

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The research has a fairly precise definition of what constitutes true danger. Controlling behavior, hostility toward women, manipulation, deliberate deception—traits researchers link to escalating harm. Below that sits a large and largely abandoned category, behavior that’s disappointing, selfish, and sometimes truly awful, but not dangerous. Ghosting after three good dates belongs there. So does being cheap at dinner. Neither is a “red flag.”

The Real Problem With Calling Everything a Dating ‘Red Flag’

The original point of women’s warning groups was actually helpful: share information, catch patterns, expose men who were lying to multiple people or had histories nobody knew about. That function still exists. It just shares space now with posts about men who were boring, cheap, or bad at texting. The more that content gets shared, the harder it gets to find the posts that actually matter—the ones someone needed to see before a second date.

The most fundamental question is what a screenshot actually proves. As a Body+Soul analysis noted, “a screenshot is not a relationship. It proves that a message was sent—not what both people understood or what happened in every conversation around it.” A comment section can reach a verdict on three sentences. That’s not the same as knowing what happened.

The algorithm isn’t running a fair sample of how dating goes. Betrayal content with photographic evidence gets pushed to exponentially more people than “we went on three dates and that was that.” Psychologists call the cognitive effect the availability heuristic—the brain treats whatever it sees most as whatever happens most. A delayed reply starts accumulating the weight of every horror story already absorbed, and swearing off dating altogether starts to feel like the only option.

The goal of documenting dangerous behavior is to protect people. That goal gets undercut when a man who didn’t pick up the check and a man with a history of assault end up in the same thread, described in the same language, generating the same response. As one analysis put it, “somebody can hurt you without having wronged you.” Those are two totally separate things.