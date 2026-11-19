Welcome to RATED AND SLATED, the column that’s terminally online so you don’t have to be.

I keep seeing how Robert Pattinson being named the new James Bond is “a huge win for weirdos everywhere,” to which I say, please stop claiming to speak on behalf of all of us.

Videos by VICE

Sure, funny little stories about inviting stalkers to dinner, blowing up his microwave making pasta with cornflakes and cheese, and lying about watching a clown being killed in an explosion as a child might be enough to convince the terminal normies that he’s “someone you would actively avoid making eye contact with on public transportation…”

And I get it: in the ruthless reputation-management machine that is Hollywood, the bar is set so low that even having an odd haircut, which hints at some deeper internal life beyond your surface self, is enough to raise suspicions that a celebrity may, in fact, be “possessed by the spirit of a lobotomized court jester from 1340s Austria…”

i love that robert pattinson is the best actor of his time but also clearly possessed by the spirit of a lobotomized court jester from 1340's austria. duality! — hot girl midsommar (@fkamimi) September 18, 2024

But if I’m really meant to believe this guy is some sort of antidote to “an industry obsessed with manufacturing palatable personalities,” then I’m expecting him to turn up on the first day of filming with dreadlocks, for which he refuses to provide any explanation whatsoever.

Obviously, I’d never condone this kind of behavior—especially not from the new Bond!—but the idea of director Denis Villeneuve having a nervous breakdown while his leading man hangs out in his trailer crochet locking his hair and working on new ambient music would at least mean there’s one thing about him deserving of the description “authentically strange.”

rated and slated

WHERE’S ALL MY CASH GONE?

it feels like that week in March 2020, when we knew COVID was a thing, but most people were still in-office https://t.co/Rcz8m4n6yw — Jackie B (@jackieberardo) November 16, 2026

If you feel in your bones that the global financial order is coming to an end, why not embrace the real lesson of COVID and spend your entire life savings on toilet roll? Then you can build a luxury quilted two-ply fortress in which you can comfortably shit yourself in the knowledge that you saw all of this coming. And when the roving cannibal hordes show up at your door, you, your face streaked with excrement like Mel Gibson in Braveheart, can say, “I told you so,” before shoving the remaining squares in your mouth in a final act of war against the social contract. Freedom!

CURRY BARKER’S CONTACT LIST

Who among us hasn’t gone through the address book on their phone and thought, “My contact list is crazy”? Of course, usually it’s just a conversation you have with yourself when deciding whether you want to transfer the numbers of “Nags Head MILF” and “Johnny Coke” onto your new handset, rather than something you brag about to GQ. In my experience, it’s best to start fresh; you don’t really miss those old contacts. Inde Navarrette and I used to trade some great memes, but we’ve both moved on to bigger and better things.

CRUSTS AT HALF MAST

Dan Carney, co-founder of Pizza Hut, has died at the age of 95.



Dan co-founded Pizza Hut with his late brother Frank Carney almost 70 years ago. pic.twitter.com/1EG18pYgJw — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2026

I’m off to the nearest Pizza Hut to pay a 32-slice tribute to Dan Carney at the all-you-can-eat buffet. I’ll be dressed in black, weeping hysterically, and screaming “Con te partirò” between mouthfuls of grease-soaked dough. I’ll be paying my respects to his family by giving myself aggressive, unstoppable diarrhea. And I’ll still have room for the Ice Cream Factory, because that is how you honor the dead.



“POOPING IS MY FAVORITE PART OF THE DAY”

When we all flush our poop, where does it go?



Watch Billie Eilish rate pooping, Invisalign, and goths: https://t.co/AJCxw8B22l pic.twitter.com/guZ1Tm6AeE — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 15, 2026

Just wait until Billie Eilish hears about the Pizza Hut buffet. Eight times in one day is genuinely nothing.

3 SMALL MERCIES

GTA 6 BIRDWATCHERS

Birdwatchers are planning to buy GTA 6 just to look at birds instead of committing crimes



The game features 62 different bird species to discover and record in a wildlife logbook pic.twitter.com/KteAwkC7Ng — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 17, 2026

What an incredibly wholesome side quest you have there, it would be a shame if someone went down to the wetlands armed with an air horn and a flamethrower.

NEW RYLEY WALKER MUSIC

My new rec "Darkening The Glass" out in Feb via AD93



Got a new tune you can listen to called "Cloud Of Beaujolais" check it out/pre-order CD/LP at this link. Thank you so much- the CD will be a jewel case.https://t.co/E0RBHHfvIs — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) November 17, 2026

You’re wasting your time following any musician on social media who isn’t Ryley Walker. And it’s a good week for those of us who came for the tweets and stayed for the music, as he’s just shared a new single alongside news of his first album with AD 93. Presumably, it will feature tracks about “getting jacked off to completion on the dance floor of a Girl Talk show” and getting death threats after shitting on Leonard Cohen in a VICE interview.

ONLY CHILDREN

I really do think it's possible she met with her publishers and was like, "Just do the hot pink/painting thing again… just fking do it! You know they'll buy it" and she was 100% right https://t.co/UOSj3EKJgB — Daniel Lefferts (@daniel_lefferts) November 17, 2026

A few years ago, Ottessa Moshfegh teased that she was working on a new novel set in the 1990s on the southern coast of England, near Brighton, so presumably this is the real-life inspiration for “Dully-by-the-Sea,” the setting of her new book, and a name that will make sense to anyone who’s ever spent time in Sussex—unless, of course, your idea of fun is dodging spice-addicted beggars while slurping an XL bubble tea on your customized longboard. In which case, I sincerely hope you get hit by a double-decker bus.

Follow Adam on Instagram @yungtolstoi