Welcome to RATED AND SLATED, the column that’s terminally online so you don’t have to be.

All right, so we’ve checked your bank account and, based on your spending, you’re clearly not miserable enough about your own life. But don’t worry—we’ve had a great idea.

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What we’re going to do is use AI to animate all your most unflattering selfies and splice them into scenes of the most mortifying moments from your pitiful existence. We’ll then intersperse this tragicomic footage with customized adverts for leg extension surgery and Ozempic.

it’s gotta be such a terrible time to be schizophrenic. I remember talking my dad down several times throughout his life. Id say things like “there aren’t cameras and microphones in the TV. You arent being followed. No one’s watching you” etc things like that. Well. https://t.co/SqjLUQ6u4N — jake rhodes (@jakebrodes) November 24, 2026

Even after you’ve spent your life savings on trips to Turkey, the plot arc will bend unceasingly toward disaster. After all, why else would you carry on watching? And when you finally start to get served ads for voluntary euthanasia, you will pay up for a slot in the kill pod, and the TV show of your life will be canceled.

But hey, at least your heartbroken friends and family will always have those old reruns to remember you by. “He had a good run,” they’ll say, reminiscing over the good times while purchasing tweakments in your honor.

RATED AND SLATED

BOMBOCLAT PUSSYWAGON CHICKEN NUGGET

Downing Street condemns TikTok creator Max Balegde's 'bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nugget' video, filmed outside No. 10, as 'clearly not appropriate' pic.twitter.com/uYPGMdHpW5 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 25, 2026

Surely it’s possible to appeal to the youth without giving pensioners the impression they’re all about to be annihilated? If you remember the Beatles releasing new music, this now-deleted TikTok video will probably seem like a dark warning that culture has accelerated to the point where your only purpose is to be ground down into a foodstuff and fed to the next generation. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have survived the Blitz only to learn that you’re about to be turned into chicken nuggets and eaten by young bomboclats as they drive around in their pussywagons. Say wallahi, elderly bro.



“TAKE ME HOME (4 CHRISTMAS)”

for the millenial chungus, now pushing 40, who got the last relationship chopper out of nam, sneaking around their parents house w/ a situationship at 22 years old on Christmas is nostalgic. but for gen Z, the celibate generation, this is entirely fantasy pic.twitter.com/RSh33WETjx — doomer (@uncledoomer) November 24, 2026

The millennial chungus “who got the last relationship chopper out of nam” is utterly unprepared for the grim reality of guerrilla warfare this Christmas. They won’t know what’s hit them when they show up to visit their celibate generation cousins who have spent the whole month listening to “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” while rigging up the family home with Vietcong booby traps. That 22-year-old situationship, now the mother of your children, will watch on in horror as the wrapping paper is torn away to reveal a hand grenade, which explodes in your face before you stumble into the Christmas tree, which gives way, dropping you into a pit full of spikes and live snakes. Olivia Rodrigo is hell.

BEING A LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER

Why No One Wants to Be a Lighthouse Keeper😱 pic.twitter.com/cYjyOlPMKS — Jaycee Riddle (@Jaycee_R101) November 24, 2026

I figured living alone in a lighthouse would give me plenty of time to play Grand Theft Auto VI. But after I redirected all the electricity from the 500 million candlepower beam to play the game at 1080p and 60 FPS, the seabed is now littered with sunken ships. And now I have to dive into the waves to try to reach that mermaid who looks suspiciously like Lucia.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S UGG BOOTS

Taylor Swift’s former classmate clarifies comments she made about the singer owning 3 pairs of Ugg boots in Vanity Fair’s hit piece:



“I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn't… pic.twitter.com/SKZsyS60JY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2026

Look, I don’t think there’s anything weird about Taylor having three pairs of Ugg Boots—and I say that as both a human pup and one of The Swifties. I mean, it’s just one pair of Uggs for your hind legs and another to stick on your front paws while you romp around listening to “The Life of a Showgirl”. And a third to be sick into after gorging yourself on a feeding bowl full of Pedigree Chum. I stand with Taylor (on all fours).



ENCOUNTERS WITH THE DEVIL

Pope Francis' private diary details profound spiritual crisis and encounters with the devil https://t.co/CFbQX4290C pic.twitter.com/AtTozkBQBr — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2026

Someone needs to check Francis’s phone bill after these apparent encounters with the devil. The late Pontif wrote in his diary that “I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice”—which reminds me of that one premium number I used to call up anytime I wanted to be told I was a big boy who looked sexy in my white robes. Honestly, all those calls to 1-800 POPE were money well spent.

3 SMALL MERCIES

ROBERT PATTINSON’S SCYTALE VOICE

nothing can prepare you for what voice pattinson has managed to come up with this time https://t.co/yEHjklvNRN — Luke (@qLxke_) November 24, 2026

If you were a teenager in the noughties you’ll recognize the cadence and intonation with which Robert Pattison says “I’ve heard rumors of offspring” from your obnoxious classmate feigning insider knowledge of the next Warped Tour lineup.



“IF I HURT MYSELF”

Lancer – If I Hurt Myself

out now.



Video directed by Fleming Mason.



Taken from the upcoming EP ‘Giving Up’, arriving 4th December.



Pre-save ‘Giving Up’: https://t.co/HdDkdOscWc pic.twitter.com/8ealLYbGDq — XL RECORDINGS (@XLRECORDINGS) November 20, 2026

This guy makes genuine time-traveling music, smashing together indie, trap, and eighties pop, so I’m open to the possibility that he’s actually the reanimated spirit of a 19th-century lancer singing about being fatally wounded during the Crimean War.

Follow Adam on Instagram @yungtolstoi