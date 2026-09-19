The Internet Is Convinced One of Country Music’s Biggest Stars Is Secretly the Hawk Tuah Girl

Does it feel like “Choosin’ Texas” just came out of nowhere? For a song that has absolutely dominated the last calendar year, you would think Ella Langley has been in popular music for years. But outside country spaces, she’s pretty much a new name. It’s totally normal for an artist to build up buzz in their respective genre before becoming a massive hitmaker. Drake did it, The Weeknd did it, Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar… the examples are endless. But for Langley, it seems different.

While some may just shrug their shoulders and suspect she’s an industry plant, there’s actually a much funnier conspiracy theory out there. What if Ella Langley is actually just the ‘hawk tuah’ girl in disguise? What if Hailey Welch, the woman who told everyone to spit on that thing, put on Langley’s signature bangs and went country?

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It would be an absolutely ridiculous Hannah Montana situation that would not get very far. Plus, they only look vaguely alike, but not enough to make a real conspiracy theory. Still, the internet is all jokes as one person on TikTok put on their tinfoil hat and tried to pick out all the similarities.

What if Ella Langley Is Actually the Woman Behind ‘Hawk Tuah’?

“Nobody has ever seen her and Hawk Tuah girl at the same place at the same time,” the TikToker stressed. “I’m not even being mean or funny. They really… this could be ‘hawk tuah’ girl. Nobody really knows what ‘hawk tuah’ girl has been doing since ‘hawk tuah’ coin, so it’s beyond reasonable that this could be her.”

Naturally, people ran with it, even when they admitted to not believing it in the slightest. It’s similar to when everyone swore Timothée Chalamet was actually the one under the shiesty UK rapper EsDeeKid always wears. The only way to possibly disprove it is for Hailey Welch to join Ella Langley in a music video. Otherwise, people will insist that we’ve gone full Hannah Montana for the sake of jokes.

Currently, “Choosin’ Texas” sits comfortably at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It has sat comfortably on the charts for 47 weeks and counting, with no signs of slowing down in the slightest. Mix this in with Drake and Don Toliver’s take on the record, and we’re probably going to keep hearing it until Mariah Carey decides that it’s time for us to start celebrating Christmas.

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)