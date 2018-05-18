The Internet Raised $1K to Send Taco Truck, Mariachi Band to Racist NYC Attorney

Unless you’re currently on the International Space Station or are an 8th grader who’s been grounded from social media, you’ve seen that video of Aaron Schlossberg, the New York attorney who viciously berated the staff at a midtown Manhattan lunch spot for speaking Spanish in “[his] country.” In the two days since, Schlossberg—who seems like a super guy if you like racist rants—has seen his Yelp rating fall as far as it can go, has been kicked out of his office space, is facing two formal complaints about his behavior and has awkwardly tried to outrun an NBC New York cameraman while wearing the most ridiculous beanie we’ve seen since the last time we walked into a PacSun in late 2005.

I feel like crowdfunding a mariachi band to go sing La Cucaracha at his office (the cockroach) @ASchlossbergLaw Aaron Schlossber pic.twitter.com/YD9HLK3SkN — ALT-immigration FUK StubHub (@ALT_uscis) May 16, 2018

The ALT-Immigration (@ALT_uscis) Twitter account quickly jumped on Schlossberg, “updating” his website to advertise the services of “Aaron M. Schlossberg, Esq., Piece of Shit LLC “ who was “Voted NYC’s Most Hateful Business and Commercial Weasel Attorney.” The brilliant minds behind @ALT_uscis also suggested sending a Mariachi band to play “La Cucaracha” at Schlossberg’s office. Mark Goldberg, one of the account’s equally brilliant followers, took it upon himself to start a GoFundMe to collect money for the band, and he also took it to another level, by suggesting that a taco truck should be sent in Schlossberg’s direction as well.

“Raising $500 to send a Mariachi band to cheer up the staff and attorneys at The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. P.L.L.C. after a difficult day,” the description of the GoFundMe reads. “We are countering hate and racism with the sound of music. Any leftover money will be used to send a delicious Taco Truck lunch to the staff and a copy of all federal and state statute [sic] mentioning undocumented immigrants do not qualify for welfare.”

The fundraiser, called “Mariachis for Aaron” quickly met its goal and, after it topped the $1,000 mark, Goldberg said that it would stop accepting donations. The extra cash, he said, would cover the cost of the taco truck and allow him to purchase a couple of ultra-festive pinatas as well.

Although this party was originally scheduled for Friday, the date and time was changed after some products of 4Chan’s nonstop troll factory learned about the plan and threatened to disrupt it. “We are rescheduling and will not announce time/day,” Goldberg wrote. “It will happen very soon. We are also checking with NYPD today if any permits are needed just in case.”

If you’re free this afternoon, nine Facebook groups have collaborated for a “Latin Party at Racist Aaron Schlossberg’s [Upper West Side] Apartment,” which is scheduled to get started at 4:30 PM (This one is BYO-tacos though). Or you could just do as the GoFundMe suggested and make a donation to the Immigrant Defense Project, an advocacy organization that provides legal advice to immigrants, their families and their attorneys, among other things.

The internet has spoken: Vete a la chingada, Aaron.