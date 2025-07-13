The Internet Says You Shouldn’t Date Someone Who Collects Labubus

Do you have a Labubu?

And if not (or if so…), would you date someone else who has a Labubu?

(Do you even know what a Labubu is?)

A Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toy monsters made by Pop Mart. Many women (and men!) collect these small, doll-like trinkets. However, apparently, many daters believe Labubu collectors are a “red flag.”

Take this TikTok, for instance.

Apparently, some men are turned off by a simple collectible item.

Why’s that? Dr. Mindy DeSeta of the Hily Dating app proposed some possible reasons.

1. Some Might Find It Immature or Childlike

Apparently, some guys believe that simply having a Labubu means you’re immature.

“Labubus are often misunderstood and quickly labeled as ‘dolls,’ which can spark subconscious judgments about a person’s maturity and life priorities,” Dr. DeSeta said. “In the dating world, first impressions are powerful, and the accessories you choose can send signals—intended or not—about who you are.”

She added that men in particular “might unconsciously hesitate to pursue a second date, even if the conversation was great,” all because of a damn Labubu.

“Our instincts still play a role in partner selection, and anything that hints at immaturity can become a subtle red flag,” she said.

2. It Might Make You Seem Easily Influenced

According to Dr. DeSeta, someone with a love for Labubus might come off as easily influenced.

“Labubus exploded in popularity thanks to TikTok trends and celebrity hype, making them a must-have accessory for many,” she said. “Jumping on this viral craze could signal to your date that you’re easily swayed by whatever’s trending on your feed.”

This initial judgment can lead to further doubts and assumptions about your character.

“If your date sees Labubu on your bag, they might wonder if you make choices based on trends rather than your own values,” DeSeta explained. “This can raise concerns about your authenticity and whether you’ll jump on every bandwagon that comes along.”

3. It Could Point to Poor Money Management

Because some Labubus are hard to come by, people often end up spending hundreds, even thousands, on Labubus.

“Financial habits are a big deal in dating, even early on,” DeSeta said. “Labubus often sell out instantly and are resold for double or triple the original price, with some people even renting them for hundreds of dollars. Dropping serious cash on collectible keychains can signal to your date that you might be financially impulsive or irresponsible.”

She added that financial compatibility is crucial, so if someone views your spending habits to be excessive compared to their own, they might not want to pursue a relationship.

“Your date could worry about your priorities and whether you manage money wisely,” she said.

4. Some Might Think You’re Showing Off

Rather than viewing it as the sweet, quirky passion it often is, some daters might find Labubu collecting to be a sign of superficiality.

“Many collectors love flaunting their rare finds and pairing them with designer outfits to show off their Labubus,” DeSeta said. “While this can be fun, it might backfire in dating by giving off high-maintenance or superficial vibes. This could make your date question whether you’re relationship material or just someone who needs to be constantly impressed.”

5. Some Might Question the Time Commitment

If you’re an avid Labubu collector rather than just having a one-off doll, you likely invest both your time and energy into securing your next push toy.

“Labubu fans know how quickly these collectibles sell out—sometimes within seconds of a restock. Scoring one requires strategy, research, and often rearranging your schedule around drop times and locations,” DeSeta said. “If your date finds out you spent hours waiting in line or obsessively refreshing websites for a blind box, they might be put off. Devoting so much effort to a trend could raise questions about your priorities and emotional availability.”