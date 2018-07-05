The Internet Thinks Quebec’s Weed Logo Looks Like a Butthole

Allow us to introduce you to Quebec’s logo for its provincial cannabis distributor. Fortunately and unfortunately, some people are saying it looks like a butthole.



As would be the case with many cannabis-related logos, the Société québecoise du cannabis (SQDC) one is green and appears to have some leafy illustration going on in it. But to those with a certain imagination, you may actually be able to see something more. The logo was released publicly last week, according to MTL Blog.

A Montreal Reddit user appears to be the first to point out that the logo resembles a “rectal thermometer.” From there, other users agreed in French that they could no longer see anything else.

Is it just me or does the #SQDC logo look like a puckered butthole with something sticking out of it? Looks like they know exactly where they can go stick their irradiated gov't weed. Not sure if this or Ontario's cannabis store's logo is worse pic.twitter.com/pYl85pcLcG — StonerCast (@StonerCast) June 28, 2018

“Is it just me or does the #SQDC logo look like a puckered butthole with something sticking out of it?” asked Twitter user StonerCast. “Looks like they know exactly where they can go stick their irradiated gov’t weed.”

SQDC’s logo reportedly came from the marketing and communications agency Cossette, according to the Daily Hive.

Indeed, the logo is quite different from that of Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), which was largely received as underwhelming. Branding for OCS reportedly cost $650,000, about 14 times more than Quebec’s.

