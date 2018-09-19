The Intertwining Ambiguity and Terror of ‘Mandy’ and ‘Twin Peaks’

Welcome to a brand new Waypoint podcast! In Waypoints, the site’s staff and friends will bring something to share with each other and with you: a TV show, art exhibit, movie, album, or other thing from the universe of pop culture. to discuss, dissect, and enjoy.

On episode 1, Rob has things to say about fascist propaganda, Natalie has entered Twin Peaks for the first time, Austin has things to say about The Dragon Prince, and Patrick has the Nicolas Cage new horror classic Mandy.

Core to all of these—but especially Mandy and Twin Peaks—is the way that the creators leave gaps and blank spaces for the audience to fill in. Sometimes, that’s to create tension and fear. Other times, it’s because a murky past makes the present that much more real. To hear us dig into this, and other important issues (like whether or not cereal requires milk), click here and give Waypoints 01 listen:

Discussed: The Art of Influence Exhibit (Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts), Twin Peaks (Netflix or Hulu), The Dragon Prince (Netflix), Mandy (iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, VOD)

