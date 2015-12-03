The iPhone 7 May Not Have a Headphone Jack, Report Says

A report from the Japanese technology blog Macotakara says that Apple may remove the headphone jack from the next iPhone, according to a “reliable source.” Instead of the traditional 3.5mm jack, the reports says that wired headphones will have to connect through the proprietary Lightning port (this will allow Apple to manufacture an even thinner iPhone). Normal headphones will require a special Lightning adapter to connect, and the iPhone 7 will supposedly ship with new Lightning EarPods as a partial remedy.



Micah Singleton at The Verge says that this switch to proprietary technology is bad for the user. “Those new Lightning headphones wouldn’t work with your Mac, or your Windows PC, so forget about carrying one set of headphones with you,” he explains. “If you use an aux cord or an FM transmitter in your car, you would need another adapter. If you want to commandeer the sound system at a party from the guy who keeps playing Nickelback off his phone, well so much for that.”

On top of that, it’s unclear how one would charge their phone through the Lightning port while also listening to music. Would that require another special adapter? Michael Simon at Macworld is more optimistic about the changes, saying that the old headphone technology is antiquated. This new development isn’t confirmed by Apple yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how this all pans out.