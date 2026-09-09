The iPhone Duo Could Be Apple’s Most Interesting Gaming Device in Years

After years of rumors, Apple has finally revealed a foldable iPhone. A new video shared on X by Game Awards host Geoff Keighley showcases what it’s going to be like to play games on Apple’s newest device, and honestly, it doesn’t look… terrible?

Of course, if you’ve ever played games on a tablet, the presentation looks quite similar. Whether that experience on a smaller, slightly more portable screen is worth the hefty $1,999 price tag is up to you.

Videos by VICE

Apple unveiled the new Duo today, September 9, during its hardware event. This is, of course, a very late entry into the foldable-smartphone party, as many other providers have already made a similar device.

Gaming in iPhone Duo – 3 perspectives pic.twitter.com/2TEfAx64TQ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 9, 2026

The iPhone Duo Might Secretly Be a Pretty Great Handheld Gaming Device

Apple’s device includes a 5.4-inch outer display and opens to reveal a much roomier 7.6-inch screen—the largest Apple has ever placed on an iPhone. It runs on the company’s new A20 Pro chip and supports multiple apps at once. Apple Pencil input and layouts are designed specifically for the folding display, which is a pretty neat feature.

According to Apple, the Duo can provide up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner screen. If you want to use the outer screen, you’ll get up to 44 hours of battery. You can expect up to 24 hours of battery when using both.

Again, the Duo starts at $1,999, making it Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet. It also puts it firmly in “please don’t drop that” territory. Don’t go caseless with this bad boy, especially if you plan on playing games with it.

Preorders begin October 16, before the phone arrives on October 23.