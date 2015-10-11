The Jaguars Blocked for the Buccaneers on a Punt Return

This is some wild shit, right here. The Jaguars were punting out of their own end zone early in the second half against Tampa Bay and, apparently, one of their special teamers got a little confused about what he was supposed to be doing out there. Instead of trying to tackle Bobby Rainey, the Buccaneer running with the ball, he decided to throw a block for him—on Rainey’s fellow teammate. It was certainly a nice thing to do, but not very helpful in terms of field position and winning football games and stuff.

To his credit, he sealed off the hole beautifully. To his never-ending discredit, the guy he was blocking wasn’t going to tackle Rainey anyway. Unless he happened to be just as confused as his Jacksonville counterpart. Rainey returned the punt 58 yards to Jacksonville 17-yard line. Three plays later, the Bucs found the end zone and Tampa Bay went on to beat Jacksonville 38-31. So…yeah.

