The Jay-Z Mount Rushmore: 4 of His Greatest Songs of All Time

Jay-Z is one of the first names people think of when the GOAT conversation comes up in hip-hop. Initially cutting his teeth alongside his mentor Jaz-O, he came up in Brooklyn in the ranks with Biggie and Big L. Reasonable Doubt was a phenomenal debut album, still standing today as one of the defining New York rap albums of all time. Then, in the tragic aftermath of the Tupac/Biggie feud, Hov ascended through the ranks to fill in the void.

From 1997 to 2003, he consistently released great records and was a constant in ‘best in the world’ conversations. He teased retirement over the years as the rapper/mogul expanded his business acumen. But the rap bug could never quite leave him. It helps that Jay-Z still sounds as good as ever over 30 years into his music career.

As he reaches 30 years since Reasonable Doubt, Noisey has sifted through his expansive catalog and selected four of the best Jay-Z songs of all time. In doing so, it’ll highlight how he’s dazzled hip-hop audiences for decades with his sharp lyricism.

Four of the Greatest Jay-Z Songs of all Time

“Dead Presidents II”

Hov might want “Empire State of Mind” to be his definitive New York anthem. But real rap fans will always gravitate towards “Dead Presidents II” so much more. Rivaling Nas’ “New York State of Mind“, Jay-Z depicts such a vivid portrait of NY living. It’s the city that never sleeps, and neither does its hustle. Every move he makes is in pursuit of the dollar because he’s seen friends get shot right in front of him. As the Nas “The World is Yours” sample echoes in the hook, Marcy’s finest makes luxury sound too sweet not to chase after.

“Intro (The Dynasty)”

As much as Jay-Z basks in his wealth, it’s important to crystallize why he goes so hard for it. The riches were the primary goal for someone who risked life and limb to acquire them. There’s a desperation that sticks with someone who knows exactly what it’s like to live without money.

Consequently, the Just Blaze beat on The Dynasty intro scorches like a raging heart. Hov raps in this dead-eyed glare and reflects on the singular mindset it took to rise to the top. “I’m braving temperatures below zero, no hero, no father figure– you gotta pardon a n***a. But I’m starving, my n***as, and the weight loss in my figure is starting to darken my heart, ’bout to get to my liver,” Jay-Z chillingly raps. There was no hope in religion, to the point that he only saw Biblical Psalms when people tattooed them on their arms. His resolve is bone-chilling, and it informs every bit of exorbitant flexing he’s done throughout his career. Wouldn’t you if you beat those kinds of odds?

“Imaginary Players”

One of Jay-Z’s greatest skills as a rapper is trash talk. Combine that with his taste for lavish opulence, and his rapping can make a listener feel extraordinarily poor. Take the outro where he scoffs at someone who asks about the difference between engine sizes. “‘Yo, yo dog, what’s the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6?’ ‘Like 30 to 40 grand, c**ksucker – beat it,’” Hov laughs. When he says he bought more diamonds and wore more Versace after haters kept running their mouths, you can hear the utter contempt in his voice. Jay-Z had vitriol behind his braggadocio.

“Song Cry”

There’s a quiet stoicism to Jay-Z that festers in his records. It’s not often that he truly bears himself. Records like “4:44” are rare because he’s too business-focused or reflective to ever truly sit down with his emotions. Whether it’s the pain of his past or the drive that informs his rise to the top, Hov hardly looks inward himself.

As a result, you get records like “Song Cry”, where rapping proves to be his one emotional catharsis. As the Bobby Glenn sample howls, Jay-Z reflects on how a relationship in his life ending is actually bothering him more than he could let on. But instead of crying, he’s dumping all of his faults. He’ll be gone for months with a crazy schedule; there’s hardly any time to be present. Ultimately, life kept them from truly building together. “Song Cry” remains an anthem for anyone who’s ever struggled to be transparent with their feelings.