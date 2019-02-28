The Jonas Brothers Return to Music With Brand New Shirts

Six years ago, the Jonas Brothers broke up to pursue other creative endeavors. For Kevin Jonas, that meant focusing on his reality show Married to Jonas and being a contestant on the Celebrity Apprentice in 2014. Nick Jonas fostered his budding solo career, releasing a couple of albums, starring in films like Goat and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and marrying Priyanka Chopra. Joe Jonas founded DNCE, a pop group known for their hit “Cake By The Ocean” as much as having a cyberpunk bassist. But now, with the news of a Jonas Brothers reunion, it’s apparent that all three of the Jonas Brothers spent the hiatus buying garish new shirts.

In the art for their upcoming single “Sucker,” which we don’t care about because this is a blog about shirts, the Jonas Brothers are shown wearing outfits that can only be described as the stuff of Charlie Sheen’s Two and A Half Men nightmares. Let’s break down these shirts Jonas by Jonas. Nick’s shirt, while sensible compared to his brothers’ sartorial choices, shows that he might be taking style advice from Paulie Walnuts. Joe Jonas’ shirt and pants combo might be one of the many Avatar sequels James Cameron is working on. On the other hand, the only possible occasion for Kevin Jonas’ shirt is if a warehouse rave installed a bowling alley.

While the shirts are a bit much, the band will release “Sucker” on March 1 and appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden to do a Carpool Karaoke and tell the story behind their reunion.