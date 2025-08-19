The Jump From Pokémon Red and Blue to Gold and Silver Was Absolutely Wild

I’ve fallen off my Pokémon days, for the most part. I still enjoy the game; I finally got around to finishing Pokémon Sword last week. And I’m looking forward to Z/A. But I’m not nearly as locked in with it now as Brent is, but we can still get off some solid conversation about it.

But when I was heavily in it? It’s all I did. And I was recently reminded of one of the greatest moments in not just Pokemon games, but gaming history.

I’d forgotten just how crazy it felt going from Pokémon RED TO GOLD

Getting the obvious leap out of the way, the sprites got a considerable upgrade. Character sprites looked significantly more detailed, and the Pokémon resembled what we knew them to look like. The game was more vibrant; it was just a better package to look at as a whole.

But the overall game itself? We had a day/night cycle in the game, which blew 9-year-old me away. What do you mean there’s nighttime in my Pokémon game? The new Pokémon in the game were perfect additions, showcasing the game’s peak creativity in design. But the most mind-blowing thing about Pokémon Gold/Silver was the way the game ended.

You run through the standard Elite Four run and become the champion. And then you are allowed to return to the Kanto region from Pokémon Red/Blue. Not only can you go back, but you’re also able to run through every town and every gym in the region.

It was the first time I played a sequel to a game that was a true extension of the world and acknowledged the existence of the previous world as a whole. The first time going back to Kanto and seeing every piece of the first game reconstructed is something I’ve never felt again in a game.

All of this happens, and then it ends with a climb up Mt. Silver. And at the top? Red. Who is basically Ash. And this fool was hell to deal with.

Screenshot: serebii.net

Look at that team. If you didn’t come ready, you were getting blown off the mountain like leaves. It was the first time my extra competitive side was awakened in a video game. Red blew my doors off the first few times, but I kept coming back. And eventually I beat him.

But Pokémon Gold showed me what was possible for a sequel game. To the point that I will stand and die on this hill: It’s the greatest sequel in the history of gaming.