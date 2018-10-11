The Kanye–Kid Rock collaboration you never wanted has arrived — at the White House

President Donald Trump is hosting two musicians at the White House on Thursday: one whom he calls a “genius” and another who’s the brains behind the song “Bawitdaba.”

Trump will host Kanye, who has thrown his support behind the president in recent months, for lunch to discuss “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Videos by VICE

Kanye will also take part in a ceremony alongside Kid Rock, according to reports. Trump will sign the Music Modernization Act, legislation that was unanimously passed this summer to update copyright law for the streaming-music era.

The visit is a first for West, though his wife Kim Kardashian West has spent time at the White House on more than one occasion, to discuss commuting certain prison sentences with the president. Kid Rock, however, has been to the president’s official residence before. He was treated to dinner at the White House along with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent in 2017. During the visit, the trio mockingly posed with a portrait of Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of the visit, Trump has already been bragging about the many famous people who love him.

“I have a tremendous amount with African-American great athletes,” Trump said while phoning in to a segment on Fox News. “You look at Evander Holyfield, Herschel Walker. I have so many athletes and stars that are supporting me.”

Trump went to call West a “genius.’ The rapper recently appeared on Saturday Night Live and wore a “Make America Great Again” hat. He’s also vehemently supported the president on Twitter and in media appearances.

“I like him a lot. I’ve known him for a long time,” Trump said. He’s a very different kind of a guy, I say that in a positive way. But he is a different kind of a guy. Those that are in the music business say he is a genius, and that’s ok with me, because as far as i’m concerned he is.”

Trump also said that Kanye’s support has mobilized black citizens to support him.

“When Kanye came out very strongly a couple months ago, something happened — my polls went up 25 percent,” Trump said. “Nobody’s ever seen it. He has a big following in the African-American community. A big, big following.”

Cover image: President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)