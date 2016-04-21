“Tomorrow” Never Dies in The Katherines’s Seductive James Bond-Esque Video

Vancouver alternative trio The Katherines channel their inner spy for their seductive video for “Tomorrow.” Akin to the infamous James Bond opening credits, The Katherines enticing video features the trio in sleek gala-worthy dresses alluringly crooning a dangerous tale of loving something that isn’t good for you. And you know what they say about too much of a good thing.

“Tomorrow is about an obsession, an obsession with something you love that is bad for you,” explains lead singer Kate Kurdyak. “You say tomorrow you’ll change, tomorrow you’ll escape. And you keep saying it until the words become a hollow promise to yourself because tomorrow turns into yesterday, and yesterday is too late.” Watch the video below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.