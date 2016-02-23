The Kid Behind the ‘Damn, Daniel’ Meme Got Swatted Last Night

Things have taken a nasty turn for Josh Holz, the kid who filmed the “Damn, Daniel” video clips of his friend sporting some dope Vans that recently went viral on Twitter.

Around 1 AM on Tuesday, a prankster made a bogus 9-1-1 call to the police in Riverside, California, suggesting someone inside Holz’s house was going postal with an AK-47 and had shot their mother, according to a local ABC affiliate.

The Riverside Police Department’s SWAT team surrounded the Holz family’s home within minutes of the call, only to find the family safe inside.

“Ever since their video has gone out there, [the Holz family has] received a number of what they call strange phone calls and emails, and a lot of strange things happening, so tonight was just another incident for their family,” said Lieutenant Kevin Townsend, one of the officers who arrived at the alleged crime scene.



The “Damn, Daniel” meme has brought Holz and Daniel Lara—the star of the video—a ton of recent attention lately, swatting incidents notwithstanding. Someone is apparently selling a pair of white “Damn, Daniel” Vans for $300,000 on eBay, and there’s even a “Damn, Daniel” remix making the rounds.

Police have yet to find the jackal responsible for the 9-1-1 call.

Thumbnail image via Flickr user WEBN-TV