The Kid Who Went Viral for Trying to Save a Chicken Just Won an Award for It

Even when everything, from our news feed to our TV screens, seems engulfed in darkness, sometimes, random acts of kindness can ignite a glimmer of hope.



Earlier this month, six-year-old Derek C Lalchhanhima made everyone on the internet pause in ‘aww’ with his attempt to save a chicken he ran over by rushing it to the hospital with all the pocket money he had—Rs 10. The little kid from Sairang, a town in Mizoram in Northeast India, felt so bad for accidentally running over his neighbour’s chicken with his bicycle that he went alone to the hospital and immediately tried to get it treated, oblivious to the fact that the chicken had already died. Upon being told so by the hospital staff, the boy reportedly bawled more and upped his offer to Rs 100.

For his best efforts, Derek has not only won a school award for his brave behaviour but has also been declared a ‘Compassionate Kid’ by the animal rights organisation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“Developing empathy for animals is a key step towards developing empathy for – and rejecting violence against – all beings, including humans. It’s important, therefore, that students learn at an early age that the animals with whom we share this planet are, in many ways, not so different from us,” said PETA India in a statement, as they conferred the honour.

Not only does this kid’s kindness deserve kudos, but we also think he should serve as a source of inspiration for all hit-and-run drivers to stop being a chicken and face the consequences of their actions.

