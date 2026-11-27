Before the holidays, we nearly lost one of the most prominent guitarists working in rock today. In a lengthy Instagram post, The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning revealed that mere weeks before Thanksgiving, he suffered a huge stroke. A blood clot had made its way to his head before cutting off the blood to his brain. Had his wife not acted quickly, he would’ve certainly died.

By the time Keuning reached the hospital, he lost sight in one of his eyes and the left side of his body stopped working. Doctors thought he only had a 40% chance of survival and almost guaranteed that he would have many disabilities in the aftermath. However, he miraculously made it out of the medical emergency relatively unscathed. “Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke,” Dave Keuning revealed.

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“Thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery. The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital. I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain. By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn’t able to realize I was having a stroke. The doctors said I had a 40% chance or survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine.”

Dave Keuning Nearly Died After Terrifying Medical Emergency

Thankfully, The Killers guitarist revealed that he doesn’t have any impairments when it comes to playing the instrument. In fact, it was the first thing he verified after doctors handled his surgery. Ultimately, Dave Keuning felt especially lucky given the odds the doctors initially gave him. Moreover, it reminded him of all the things to be grateful for on Thanksgiving.

“I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before. I am thankful for my wife, my son, my daughter, and all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever,” Keuning concluded.

While Dave Keuning expressed gratitude to be alive after his stroke, frontman Brandon Flowers spent the months leading into Thanksgiving having an existential crisis. “My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint,” he reflected in a July 2026 interview.

“He’s never had any money in his life, and he’s happier than I am. I’m really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway? Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick.”

Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images