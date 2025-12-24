The Kindle Paperwhite Is On Sale—For Now

Amazon released the latest 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite in October 2024. That’s fairly recent, as Amazon doesn’t tend to launch new generations of Kindle every year the way smartphone makers, tablet manufacturers, and TV brands do.

It’ll still be the most current Kindle Paperwhite for a while, and even after the inevitable 13th-generation Kindle Paperwhite arrives, I highly doubt that it’s going to become too outdated for reading.

While $25 off isn’t the kind of deal that’ll make my eyes pop out Daffy Duck style, it’s still a decent chunk of change on an e-reader that has more than enough room to hold all the books you’d realistically read, and go easier on your eyes than an iPad once you get around to actually reading them.

It’s All About that e ink

The Paperwhite’s glare-free screen is easier on the eyes for long stretches of reading than a regular Kindle or a typical tablet, such as an iPad. This is the model with 16 GB of storage, enough for thousands of books.

Chalk that up to its E Ink display, which looks more like actual paper than the typical screen you’d see on an iPad, laptop, or smartphone.

You can read all about how E Ink works if that sort of thing captures your attention. It’s pretty neat, actually. Who’d have thought, after a lifetime of staring at glowing pixels of light, that there are screens out there with actual ink embedded in them, and electronic ones at that?

You won’t be sketching art on the Kindle Paperwhite—save that for the Kindle Scribe—and you won’t be gaming or streaming movies on it, either. This is an e-reader, made for reading books, plain and simple.

That specialization, though, means you can read for longer stretches without having to pause and rub away the eye strain that comes with staring at non-E Ink screens.