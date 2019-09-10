The ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ DLC Trailer Is Here And We. Have. Questions.

That’s right, there’s new Kingdom Hearts III DLC, and that means new reaction videos! We stopped this week’s Waypoint Radio dead in its tracks to watch the brand new trailer. Watch below as Cado and Patrick try their best to unpack the new trailer from their (admittedly shoddy) memories of the Kingdom Hearts lore, while Danielle wonders where the alcohol is and Rob answers “It’s right here with me.” Watch our reactions and listen to the full episode below!

Discussed: Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind, Blair Witch, Iceborne, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Control

