George and Claire Kittle Just Launched a New Way to See the Game

George and Claire Kittle have just released a new line of glasses with Zenni that look to bring the 49ers superstar’s fashion to everyone. The pair are working in collaboration with the San Francisco-based brand to create a new, bold line of eyewear that’ll make you stand out anywhere.

Zenni is the official eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, the Boston Celtics, and even e-Sports organizations like TSM and Ghost Gaming. They know eyewear like George Kittle knows how to get into the end zone, and together, they just dropped a dope line of glasses.

Some of the best pieces from the collab include the Stone Cold Stunner, named after one of the greatest finishing moves in WWE history, Crowd Noise, something Kittle is more than used to, and Eighty-Five, named after Kittle’s jersey number.

Stone Cold Stunner is as cold as it gets

I loved the WWE when I was a kid. Watching Stone Cold Steve Austin beat somebody’s ass, hit ’em with a Stunner, then crack some cold beers on the turnbuckle is probably the first time I felt adrenaline. The Kittles look to bring this excitement back with the new Stone Cold Stunner sunglasses.

These shades are modern and sleek as hell. They come with UV protection and a high-quality frame so they’re built to last. While Austin 3:16 says I just whooped your ass, these glasses say you’re stylish, cool, and composed all at the same time.

The Stone Cold Stunners come in three great colors: Tortoiseshell (my personal favorite), Blue (can I get a Hell Yeah?), and finally Gray (and that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so!).

Hype up the crowd with Crowd Noise

As a prolific standup comedian (I don’t even have 1k followers on IG), I know how loud a crowd can get. Crowd Noise are a pair of glasses looking to be as loud and proud as the home of the San Francisco 49ers themselves, Levi Stadium.

These glasses come in three great options in Brown, Black, and Grey so you can look cool in a couple of different colors. They also have anti-scratch coating so they won’t create weird lines you can’t see through after a couple of wears.

Like the Stone Cold Stunners above, these glasses also come with UV protection and high-quality frames so that they can last at least as long as George Kittle has been with the Niners. If you’re a Bay Area native (shoutout to the Bay) and want to look like a Niner yourself, check out Crowd Noise.

Look Like a pro bowler in the Eighty-fives

George Kittle has been to the Pro Bowl five times, and that’s five times more than most other professional footballer players. To say that he’s good at his job is an understatement. If you want to look like one of the best tight ends in the league, check out Eighty-Five.

Eighty-Five is not only Kittle’s jersey number but the name of one of the cleanest pairs of glasses in his line. They come in three great options in Grey, Brown, and even Clear, so you can see through your frames like Kittle sees through the Seahawk’s defense.

These glasses are made with the same high-quality materials that Zenni is known for. They’re also Bay Area-based so they know what a good pair of glasses needs to last in the Bay and beyond. If you want to see how it feels to be a Pro Bowler but haven’t touched a football since you were 16, Eighty-Five is as good as it gets.