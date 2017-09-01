The Knife’s Concert Film ‘Shaking the Habitual: Live at Terminal 5’ Is Here

The much-loved electronic duo The Knife disbanded back in 2014, after they finished touring their 2013 album Shaking the Habitual. And though we’ve not heard anything from the band since then, today they’re finally releasing the live film they made during that final tour to sate the international army of fans they amassed over their 15 year career.

Shaking the Habitual: Live at Terminal 5 was filmed at the titular New York City venue, and it’s now streaming on YouTube (you can see the full one hour, 19 minute movie above). It’s released alongside a photo book and live album, all of which are available to buy in Europe via the band’s label Rabid, though they’re not yet available in North and South America, Asia, and the U.K.

Videos by VICE

The film is, finally, a fitting end to The Knife’s long career, and with its dancers, costumes, and intricate stage set-ups, it celebrates all of the eccentricity that made them so great. May their legacy rest in power, and also in spandex.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.