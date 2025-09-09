The LAPD Has Discovered Human Remains Inside a Tesla Registered to Singer D4vd

There’s some gruesome news coming out of L.A. today, as police are investigating the discovery of human remains inside the front trunk of a Tesla that is registered to New York-born singer D4vd. According to the city’s ABC news local affiliate, the body was found while the vehicle was inside a Hollywood tow yard.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that, around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue due to a foul odor coming from a car that had been impounded a couple of days prior.

Videos by VICE

Upon investigating the Tesla, officers found a body inside a bag. At this time, there appears to be no information regarding the identity of the person who was found. In footage from a new helicopter, yellow police tape could be seen around the car, with several other parked vehicles nearby, and a white canopy set up inside the impound lot.

A decomposing body is discovered inside the front trunk of a Tesla impounded at a Hollywood tow yard. Eyewitness News has learned the car belongs to pop star D4VD. The musician is currently on tour. New clues in the investigation – Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/GipSYHltpk pic.twitter.com/Bll0ZobGa4 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 9, 2025

Eyewitness News reports that the vehicle is a 2023 Tesla registered in Hempstead, Texas. The car is registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The news outlet added that they have reached out to D4vd’s representatives and are still waiting for a response.

LAPD Captain Robert Peters provided very brief remarks to KNBC, saying, “We were notified this morning, and the car’s been here for a couple days.”

Notably, D4vd is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis tonight (Tuesday, Sep. 9) as part of his Withered world tour, which started in August. The tour will make stops in Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville — among other cities — before concluding in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The 20-year-old singer released his debut album earlier this year and is known for the songs “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me,” both of which have over 1 billion streams on Spotify.