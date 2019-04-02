The LAPD think they know who killed Nipsey Hussle

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

Los Angeles police have released a name and mugshot of the person wanted in connection with the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle, who was shot Sunday in broad daylight outside his store in South LA.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who they say opened fire on Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom) while he was standing outside his Marathon Clothing Store with three other people at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the South LA neighborhood of Hyde Park.

Grainy surveillance footage shows a group of people standing in a busy parking lot of a strip mall when a figure in dark clothes walks toward them and opens fire. The group of four people scattered; two got away, and the other two fell to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and got into the passenger seat of white Chevy Cruze that was waiting in a nearby alley. The car was driven by an “unidentified female,” police said.

On Monday, a makeshift memorial for Hussle in the parking lot where he was killed descended into chaos after hundreds of mourners abruptly tried to flee the scene, causing a stampede. Police wearing riot gear came out to contain the crowd, and 19 people were transported to hospital, mostly with trample injuries.

Two people were in serious condition, NBC News reported, and one person had been stabbed. Police said they had been unable to confirm rumors that shots were fired.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore told KNX Radio that a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. triggered a “cascading series of events that caused a lot of turmoil,” including the stampede.

Hussle, 33, was a father of two. His first studio album, “Victory Lap,” was nominated for best rap album in the 2019 Grammy Awards. Before that, he’d released several mixtapes and collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

He was also recognized for his community activism in Crenshaw, the LA neighborhood where he grew up. He was scheduled to meet with LAPD officials on Monday to discuss ways to combat gang violence.

Cover image: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on January 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)