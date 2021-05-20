The Largest Iceberg on Earth Has Just Broken Off of Antarctica

The largest iceberg on Earth, measuring over 100 miles across 15 miles wide, has just broken off of Antarctica. Named A7-6, the gigantic iceberg was calved from the southern continent’s Ronne Ice Shelf and is now floating across the Weddell Sea.

Its surface area spans 1,668 square miles. By comparison, Spain's tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 1,405 square miles. The U.S. state of Rhode Island is smaller still, with a land mass of just 1,034 square miles pic.twitter.com/1D77s9qCS8 — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) May 20, 2021

The huge chunk of ice was first spotted by Keith Makinson of the British Antarctic Survey last week, and has been imaged from space by the Copernicus-Sentinel-1 mission, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

New giant #iceberg breaking away from the Ronne Ice Shelf 13-05-2021 roughly 160 km x 25 km satellite image from @polarview @CopernicusEU #Sentinel1 pic.twitter.com/LmacupcuUW — Keith Makinson (@KeithMakinson1) May 13, 2021

A-76 has a rectangular shape similar to Manhattan Island, though it is about 70 times bigger.

The structure has snatched the mantle of the world’s largest iceberg from A-23A, its neighbor in the Weddell Sea, which is about 10 percent smaller. Icebergs are named after their quadrant of origin, in this case A, and then given sequential numbers.

These enormous floating ice structures break off of Antarctic ice sheets as part of a natural seasonal cycle, and scientists have not linked the birth of A-76 directly to climate change. However, warming global temperatures may accelerate the collapse of some of Antarctica’s ice sheets in the future.