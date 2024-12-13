‘The Last of Us’ Creative Director Dishes Details About Naughty Dog’s New ‘Intergalactic’ Game

Well, Neil Druckmann, you have me hooked again. The Creative Director of The Last of Us and prominent figure across multiple Naughty Dog titles, Druckmann revealed new information about the studio’s latest game, Intergalactic. Speaking to The New York Times, we got a whole lot of fresh details. And I already can’t wait.

“The story is quite ambitious,” Druckmann told the publication. Apparently, the story is centered around religion and delves into “what happens when you put your faith in different institutions.” Okay, by “a whole lot of fresh details,” I actually meant “Druckmann teased the hell out of everyone.” But, honestly, that’s much more information than I expected to get so early from the game’s initial Game Awards reveal last night!

Videos by VICE

“He said it was a return to Naughty Dog’s roots in the action-adventure genre that helped build the studio’s reputation with franchises like Crash Bandicoot. It takes inspiration, he said, from classic anime like the 1988 movie Akira and the 1990s series Cowboy Bebop,” The New York Times reported! Oh, you don’t have to sell me anymore, Neil. Truthfully, you had me at “Naughty Dog.” From The Last of Us to this? It’s only upward from here!

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

goodbye, ‘the last of us,’ and hello, ‘intergalactic’

“‘It’s really hard to work on these things in secret and silence for so many years,’ he said, ‘and then to see our fans go on social media and say, ‘Enough with the remasters and remakes! Where are your new games and new I.P.s?’” The New York Times reported, quoting Druckmann. Seeing that trailer for Intergalactic totally restores my Naughty Dog/Druckmann hype after rolling my eyes over The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered!

Plus, the lead of this game looks so cool. I’m always excited when we get distinctive protagonists with a unique aesthetic! Druckmann has proven time and again — as both Writer and Creative Director — that he knows what he’s doing. Naughty Dog doesn’t move recklessly. So, when Intergalactic drops, best believe I’ll be getting the inevitable Collector’s Edition of the game! It’s the only way to experience the best in the business!