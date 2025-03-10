‘The Last of Us’ Creative Director Offers New Details About Naughty Dog’s Next Game, ‘Intergalactic’

“Well, internet, it looks like we really are The Last of Us to know about Naughty Dog’s next game.” Or something — the joke never gets old! Anyway, Neil Druckmann, Creative Director of The Last of Us (among other titles), finally let us into the world of Intergalactic. Through Sony’s “Creator to Creator” YouTube series featuring Druckmann and Alex Garland (Ex Machina).
I highly suggest watching the whole thing just to understand the creative process between modern storytelling geniuses. However, I guess I should know better by now. The Intergalactic pieces come up at 43:00 and beyond. Druckmann’s vision for it is somehow greater than The Last of Us. Which is both a scary and exhilarating thought. If you don’t want to engage with the video at all and want a quick written summary, I gotcha. Resetera member, JCreasy, tactfully offered a digestible, condensed version.
- “Druckmann jokes ‘we made a game with The Last of Us 2, we made certain creative decisions that got us a lot of hate. A lot of people love it, a lot of people hated it. The joke is: you know what, let’s do something that people won’t care as much about, let’s make a game about faith and religion,’” the post states.
from ‘the last of us’ on the ground to ‘intergalactic’ in space
- “2000 years in the future, deviates from our reality in the late 1980s.
- The way the alternate history comes is through a new religion being founded, which becomes prominent in the world, the team spent years working on the universe timeline and how this religion changed throughout the years, from the original prophet, being bastardized, the evolution, etc.
- Wanted to make a game about being lonely. ‘So many games we’ve done have been about there always being an ally with you (The Last of Us), talking. Really want you to be lost in a place that you’re really confused about what happened here. Who are the people here, what was their history?’
- No one’s heard from Sempiria in 600 years. Jordan (main character) has to figure out what happened if she hopes to ever escape.”