‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Receives a Major Update

The Last of Us Part 1 received a big upgrade in the form of Patch 2.00. The update is coming just before the launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7, 2024. Now live, the patch includes many solid quality of life tweaks to an already dense package! Rather than scream about whether the remake was necessary this time, I promise I’ll get right to the good stuff off the rip!

So, here’s the breakdown of Patch 2.00!

PlayStation 5 Pro

New rendering mode added that takes advantage of PlayStation® Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) New “Pro” mode renders at 1440p, with PSSR upscaling output to 4K, while maintaining a target of 60 fps* Performance and Fidelity rendering modes are still available and provide smoother experience and high framerates compared to the original PS5*



*Enhanced features require a compatible display in addition to the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

General

Fixed issue where New Game+ mode wasn’t being applied when using Chapter Select

Fixed an issue where a player’s Artifact collection could become desynced with their Save Data, preventing trophy acquisition

Fixed an issue where game could be locked at 40 fps on boot up when using a 4K, VRR monitor

‘The last of us part 1’ patch 2.00 is live

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could become unable to swim quickly due to rebinding conflicts with a Custom control scheme

Fixed an issue where the speedrun timer could revert to the most recent checkpoint’s time if the player quit or the game crashed

[Bill’s Town] Fixed an issue where Ellie and Bill would not follow the player as expected

Fixed an issue where Ellie and Bill would not follow the player as expected [Lakeside Resort] Improved Ellie’s accuracy with the hunting rifle while crouched

Improved Ellie’s accuracy with the hunting rifle while crouched [The University] Fixed issue with library generator that could affect progression

Fixed issue with library generator that could affect progression [Bus Depot] Fixed issue where Joel’s flashlight would turn on when inspecting certain artifacts despite being in direct sunlight

Accessibility