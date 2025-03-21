‘The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’ Is Getting a Major PC Glow-up — Introducing New Content and Graphical Enhancements

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is setting the stage for its big PC debut on April 3. Experiencing the not-tragic-at-all story again (or for the first time) will provide a fresher take on familiar territory! The PC version will introduce new content and a host of graphical updates. So, without the usual goofin’? Let’s get right into The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (God, what a mouthful of a title).

‘the last of us part 2 remastered’ PC launch enhancements

“The PC’s The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings the improvements and new features from 2024’s PlayStation 5 version. Such as the roguelike survival mode No Return, Guitar Free Play, and hours of developer commentary,” states the official Naughty Dog website.

Videos by VICE

“And in partnership with our friends at Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy, Part II Remastered has been brought to PC with plenty of PC-centric quality-of-life features that further bring the snow-covered mountains of Jackson, Wyoming and the rainswept streets of Seattle, Washington to beautiful life.”

“This version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered will optimize for PC with Nvidia DLSS 3 Super Resolution support, AMD FSR 3.1 and AMD FSR 4 support with upscaling and frame generation, VSync and framerate cap options, including an uncapped framerate option, DirectStorage support, and more. It contains features specifically for PC. Including adjustable Texture Quality, LOD Distance Range, Volumetric Quality, Shadow Quality, Ambient Occlusion, Reflections Quality, and more.”

‘the last of us’? not if naughty dog has anything to say about it

“The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC will feature support for Ultrawide monitors. So, players will be able to take in the stunning vistas of Jackson and the harsh streets of Seattle with gameplay supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and even 48:9 resolutions with compatibility for triple-monitor setups. And take in every chapter of Ellie and Abby’s journeys in stunning 4K resolution. While playing either via various supported controllers as well as keyboard and mouse controls. And immerse yourself in the story with 3D audio surrounding you in every tense moment of action and each quiet scene of exploration.”

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

“Keyboard and mouse control support includes a host of new control customization options. Like full control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse control, an adaptive mode that allows players to combine keyboard and controller inputs, and more. Part II Remastered on PC will feature full gamepad support, while DualSense controllers feature full haptic feedback.”

“As our team and partners have been hard at work on this version? We’ll also be introducing a host of bug fixes and various improvements to offer as smooth a play experience as possible.”

“The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC offers a wide range of graphics settings and presets. To ensure the best possible experience on hardware ranging from high-end PCs to handheld gaming devices. Below you’ll find an overview of recommended specifications for a variety of graphics presets.”

Screenshot: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

what else can players look forward to?

“Additionally, coming at launch for The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC will be a host of new content for our fan-favorite No Return mode. Two new characters are being introduced for the mode – The Last of Us Part I’s Bill and Marlene. Like with each No Return combatant, these characters offer their own unique playstyles. And should offer both new and returning fans an exciting new opportunity to test their mettle. Bill is a “Smuggler” playstyle who can access a custom pump shotgun from dead drops, and receives double rewards from drops as well. He’s stronger against melee attacks but can’t dodge. Marlene, meanwhile, features a “Risk Taker” playstyle that includes a Custom Assault Rifle, “All or Nothing” gambits, can reroute her No Return path once per run, and more.”

“Four new maps will come to No Return. Overlook, set high above the city of Seattle and features plenty of verticality, is the memorable site of a Seraphites encounter in the campaign. School is, during the campaign, the abandoned elementary school in which Ellie and Dina face off against the W.L.F. Streets is set in the overgrown Seattle neighborhood of Hillcrest, while Nest will be familiar to players who have played as Abby through an Infected-infested building. We’ve been so happy about the reaction to this mode since Part II Remastered debuted on PS5 last year, and we hope these new maps further offer more variability and thrills as players tackle new runs.”

and a surprise ‘intergalactic’ nod

“Speaking of PlayStation 5 players, fear not. This new No Return content, as well as accompanying new Trophies and additional bug fixes? Available day-and-date with the PC launch via a free downloadable 2.0.0 patch.”

“Last but not least? Part II Remastered on PC will support PlayStation overlay and PSN Trophies with an optional account for PlayStation Network log-in.”

“While not required, those on PC who do sign in with their account for PlayStation Network? Will also gain access to 50 in-game points to activate bonus features. As well as a new skin for Ellie featuring Jordan A. Mun’s jacket from our new game in development for PS5, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.”

“PS5 players will also be able to unlock the Jordan’s jacket skin in the 2.0.0 patch. Unlockable via in-game bonus points.”

“We can’t wait for PC players to experience this incredible journey. And for both PC and PS5 players to enjoy our new suite of content in just a few weeks. For now, you can pre-purchase The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store ahead of the April 3 release.”