‘The Last of Us’ Star, Troy Baker, Will Return to Naughty Dog

I’ll say this right off the top: If you haven’t played The Last of Us or The Last of Us Part 2, I’m going to majorly spoil a massive plot element. This is your last chance to click away. I warned you! Both Troy Baker and Naughty Dog wouldn’t want you to see this!

So, Troy Baker hasn’t had enough of Naughty Dog, it seems! Per GQ, Baker let the secret loose that he was confirmed to return to another game in the “Naughty Dog-Verse”! We can be reasonably certain it won’t be in anything related to The Last of Us, though. …You know, golf, tragedy, blablahblah.

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

“Next year, though, he reunites with Ken Levine in Judas, the director’s decade-in-the-making follow-up to [the] BioShock series. Beyond that it gets hazy, but he will return for Druckmann’s new project at Naughty Dog. ‘In a heartbeat I would always work with Troy,’ he told me,” GQ reported. Actually, outside of that little tidbit, the interview was pretty great overall. Highly recommend giving the whole thing a read!

so, if it’s not ‘the last of us,’ what could troy baker possibly do for naughty dog?

You know what? How about we go full bore with the insanity choice? Let Troy Baker be Jak in a Jak and Daxter remake! Don’t think about the whole age thing — Baker’s a skilled voice actor, he can do it! …Wait. Hold on. I have a better idea. Y’all aren’t ready for this Naughty Dog deep cut.

…Let Troy Baker be the protagonist of a AAA Keef the Thief reimagining. I mean, a Baldur’s Gate 3 competitor — not just goofs and nonsense! I can see that I’ve lost some of you. Look, don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Keef the Thief could undoubtedly bang with the best of them!

It will definitely stop all the chatter about Baker just reprising The Last of Us in a different game. Let him play a goofball in an in-depth sword and sorcery game with all the Naughty Dog trimmings! Originally, I offered a Keef the Thief revival as a joke. But the more I think about it, the more excited I would be to see Naughty Dog’s take on a silly but meaningful high-fantasy adventure!