The Lawyer for the Guy Who Stole Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Admits He’s ‘Not a Magician’

Things aren’t looking so great for the “Lectern Guy” from the Capitol riots. Even his lawyer is kind of at a loss.

Dan Eckhart, who’s representing Adam Johnson, the man seen grinning and waving as he carries off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern while rioters stormed the Capitol, couldn’t seem to defend his client when a reporter asked how he’d deal with the rather damning evidence of the now-infamous photo from last Wednesday.

“Obviously that presents problems for you as a defense attorney,” the reporter can be heard saying off-camera outside federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. “That you have your client, in that building, at the time of the break-in.”

“I don’t know how else to explain that,” he said candidly. “That would be a problem. I’m not a magician and neither is [another lawyer] Mr. Vigney. We have a photograph of our client, who appears to be inside the federal building or inside the Capitol with government property.”

Johnson was silently standing behind his attorneys wearing a mask during the exchange.

Federal marshals arrested the 36-year-old Manatee County, Florida man late Friday night, according to Miami Herald. Johnson was charged with one count of knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C. federal court the next day, according to the Department of Justice.

On Monday, he was released on $25,000 bond, according to the Miami Herald. He will have to wear an ankle monitor and will have to adhere to a strict curfew. The outlet also reports that he will not be allowed to own any firearms and will be restricted from leaving the Middle District of Florida. He will be allowed to travel to D.C. for court appearances and other legal matters related to the ongoing case.