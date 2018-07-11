Here Are 13 Ways to Use the Aerial Tramway, the Emoji No One Likes

For 67 days and counting, the aerial tramway 🚡has been the most unused emoji on Twitter, according to @LeastUsedEmoji, a bot that tracks emoji usage on the social network. Before the 🚡 had the dishonor of being the least-loved Twitter emoji, the non-potable water symbol 🚱spent 80 days in last place. This bot only counts emojis on Twitter, but I feel like it’s safe to say these are not popular emojis. No one has sent me either of them, ever, even though I actually ride an aerial tramway quasi-frequently.

There are so many injustices in the world, but we should be able to rectify this extremely small one—let’s try to bring the 🚡 back from obscurity so it’s at least more popular than the analog clocks no one even knows how to read anymore 🕚 or the scary finger 🖕.

Here are 13 ways to honor the forgotten aerial tramway:

1. Make the aerial tramway code for a cool sex move.

Sex sells, as my ancestors taught me, so why not sexualize the aerial tramway? If the teens started using 🚡as code for a sexual act where Partner A rides Partner B from way up top, much like the average commuter rides an aerial tramway from the sky, it could do wonders for the forgotten emoji’s image.

2. Alternatively, what if the aerial tramway is now the new symbol of The Resistance?

Since as long Trump has been president, the growing resistance movement has constantly looked for symbols to define their movement. In November 2016, the anti-Trump movement briefly embraced the safety pin, which wasn’t a bad sentiment, but difficult to translate into the universal language of the emoji since there is no safety pin emoji (although this year, Unicode is finally adding the safety pin to its oeuvre).

Nevertheless, why not represent Michelle Obama’s famed quote from the 2016 Democratic National Convention—”when they go low, we go high”—with the highest type of train I can think of, the aerial tramway? For example:

3. Or start the Aerial Tramway Challenge!

Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge of 2014, where all your favorite celebs immersed themselves in painfully cold and quasi-solid water to raise money for ALS research? Who knew ice would have such a moment?

In keeping with that, I present the Aerial Tramway Challenge to you—get your best bud to videotape you surfing atop an 🚡. If you succeed in your mission (i.e. don’t fall off and die), you have to donate $4.20 to a marijuana legalization nonprofit and nominate 69 friends to compete in the challenge. If you end up dying, you must specify in your will that your obituary include at least 666 🚡 emojis.

(Editor’s note: Please don’t do this.)



4. When your friend writes something bad in the group chat:

After a friend says something stupid in the group chat, you could express your dismay in a multitude of ways: a gif of crickets, Mariah Carey’s “I don’t know her,” or even a simple eye-roll 🙄, but posting a string of tramways and non-potable waters adds an air of mystery to your tsk-tsking. What did I do to deserve such a enigmatically terse response? your friend may wonder. And perhaps they’ll never know.

5. Start taking aerial tramways on a regular basis.

If you live in New York City or Portland, Oregon, this is an easy task. The more you experience the aerial tramway IRL, the more often you’ll find yourself tweeting the occasional “🚡🚡🚡” or perhaps a more prosaic, “🎢on the ❤️🚡in the 🌤.”

6. Live-tweet your national aerial tramway tour.

As it turns out, there are at least nine places in the United States of America that have 🚡🚡s. Go to all of them. Document your 🚡experience on Twitter. Please!

7. Did you know Warner Brothers wants to build a 🚡 to the Hollywood sign?

On Monday, Warner Brothers told Los Angeles “it would foot the [$100 million] bill for an aerial tramway to transport visitors to and from the Hollywood sign, starting from a parking structure next to its Burbank lot,” per the LA Times. What’s conspicuously missing in the coverage of this major piece of 🚡 news? An 🚡emoji to visually represent Los Angeles’s future aerial infrastructure. Shameful!

However, it’s not too late for you to tweet about the news using the international love language of the emoji: “🚡🚡🎥🌤🚡🚡”

8. Uh, 13 things is a lot, actually, OK: 🚡 could just be like a fun random joke between you and your friends.

“OMG,” you text your friend Becky. “🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡haha JK.”

“LMAO,” Becky replies. “🚡😮🚡💞🚡?”

“🚡🚡,” you ask. “🚡🖕🚡🤔🚡😵.”

“🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡,” Becky texts, rudely. “😤🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🤧🚡.”

Fuck you, Becky. That was so uncalled for.

9. Substitute the clapping emoji for the aerial tramway emoji.

On Twitter, there’s this fun trend where if you really want to highlight a point, you👏use👏clapping👏emojis👏instead👏of👏spaces. But like all trends, that’s tired. Want to know what’s wired? Emphasizing🚡your🚡statement🚡with🚡the🚡glorious🚡aerial🚡tramway.

10. Fuck🚡an🚡aerial🚡tramway.

There’s an iconic episode of My Strange Addiction about a man who is in a relationship with his car.

Of course, in 2018, barely anything is shocking anymore. But you’d definitely get a reaction out of people if you one-upped the car guy and started fucking an 🚡 instead.

11. Uhhh…make an aerial tramway bot on Twitter that tweets 🚡 enough times every day so it’s no longer in last place?

This seems like cheating, but it’d be an easy hack to give the 🚡the love it deserves.

12. Stop using all emojis on Twitter.

If the aerial tramway 🚡can’t get the love it deserves, then fuck it, no emojis should be allowed on Twitter. Let’s abstain and see what happens. Who knows?

13. In fact, maybe just log off entirely?

🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡.

