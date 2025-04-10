‘The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild’ Switch 2 Edition May Not Include Expansion Pass – The Deal Keeps Getting Worse?

A new rumor claims that the Switch 2 edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may not include all of its content. I know—this one’s a bit hard to swallow, especially as a lifelong Nintendo fan. Could Nintendo really be gearing up to withhold DLC from Switch 2 “upgrade” versions of their games?

‘Breath of the Wild’ Switch 2 May be Incomplete

Screenshot: Nintendo

Before we dive into this rumor, it needs to be said: we should take it with a grain of salt. It hasn’t been confirmed by multiple sources, and Nintendo themselves have yet to comment. However, speculation about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 not including DLC kicked off after a report claimed that a Nintendo Store customer service rep confirmed that it would not include the Expansion Pass.

Videos by VICE

The rumor was further fueled by players analyzing previews of Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch 2. In the demo of the game, it may not have had the Expansion Pass accessible from the main menu. This was also the case with the game’s original release—until you went to the eShop and purchased the DLC. Naturally, this led players to speculate that the DLC packs might not actually be included in the more expensive Switch 2 edition of the game.

I know we all have our own gripes with Nintendo, but could they really be charging full price for an eight-year-old game and not include all of its content? Wait—did I actually ask that out loud? I mean, Nintendo does have a history of never lowering their game prices, so I suppose anything is possible.

Nintendo Fans Keep Getting Hit With Bad Switch 2 News

Screenshot: Nintendo

So, what’s going on over at Nintendo? From the $450 price of the Switch 2 to the steep $80 cost of Mario Kart World, fans are really feeling the squeeze. But it seems to be more than that, as the Japanese publisher can’t seem to stop stumbling into PR blunders. It all started when Nintendo revealed that players would actually have to pay for the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour tech demo.

However, things got worse when Nintendo of America’s president, Doug Bowser, pulled a Don Mattrick in a recent interview. The executive exclaimed that fans who can’t afford the Switch 2 can play games on the original Switch instead. Sound familiar? Yeah, it’s eerily similar to when Xbox infamously said, “We have a product for people who aren’t able to get some form of connectivity; it’s called Xbox 360.” Now, to be fair, Doug Bowser wasn’t being flippant about the legitimate criticisms consumers had. Nonetheless, it was a bitter pill for many Nintendo loyalists to swallow.

The Breath of the Wild Switch 2 edition does come with a myriad of upgrades. The $70 edition will give you improved graphics and performance. It will also include HDR support, as well as the new “Notes” feature. Still, if it turns out to be true that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 edition doesn’t include its DLC, this could further alienate players. I mean, what could be next? A $70 version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch 2 with none of the DLC characters?