The Legend of Zelda Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over the Ocarina of Time Remake

The Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is here! Fans have already taken to X to share their excitement, including amazement over graphics, how well the game is running, and their love for this long-running franchise.

Damn! Look at this movement of the fog!!!👀#OcarinaofTimeRemake pic.twitter.com/FS505QP7XS — Jeff Chen (@jeffqchen) November 4, 2026

The remake was announced back in June at the Nintendo Direct showcase, along with a 2026 release window. The November launch date came later at the Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary celebration in September.

Videos by VICE

New look at the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake!



Nintendo have made it easier to navigate and toggle items in the new version pic.twitter.com/5y8jmOA37c — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 3, 2026

Both the look and feel of the game are receiving praise so far, with X users posting clips to share how good the game looks and sneak peeks of the gameplay. One user simply shared, “It’s even better than I expected man.”

In addition to glimpses of gameplay and combat, one user shared a funny clip from the game, where Link was attacked by enough chickens to keep a farmer in eggs for a lifetime. He’ll be fine, though, right? Pesky poultry!

Fans were also excited for the midnight release of the physical edition, lining up outside stores around the world — X users in Toronto and London chimed in, sharing videos of the crowds gathered together, eagerly awaiting the chance to have the game in their hands.

Fila da galera agora aqui em Londres esperando pela versão de Zelda com a réplica da caixinha de N64! #ZeldaOcarinaofTimeRemake pic.twitter.com/SwZ7TVn6hu — M4Ximizando (@M4Ximizando) November 4, 2026

All in all, the latest chapter in this beloved franchise seems to be well worth the wait, if the chatter on X is anything to go by!