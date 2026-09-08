The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Reveal

After months of waiting, Nintendo fans can finally get a look at the first gameplay footage for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Trailer

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Nintendo originally teased the Ocarina of Time Remake early this summer in June 2026 with a very short teaser, but fans haven’t had a chance to see any actual gameplay footage yet. The game has been scheduled for a 2026 release, so fans have been eager to see what this project actually is for months.

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Luckily, the latest Nintendo presentation finally provides some answers. The extended look came as part of The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. The extended gameplay reveal offers a lengthy look at the game’s graphics, combat, traversal, and loads of other systems in the game.

There are tons of little enhancements, tweaks, and changes made to update the experience and create new areas for exploration that players can enjoy. The footage confirmed that the Ocarina is a still a crucial item in the game and can be used to trigger certain actions, like calling a nearby horse.

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“Not only have the visuals evolved, but the gameplay has been improved.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and other Nintendo news and updates.

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake releases in 2026 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

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