Back in the 1980s, David Leventhal ran a small business renting out his robot to perform at parties around Los Angeles. The robot, Casanova, was a crass womanizer and an LA scenester. Today, Casanova is rusting away in Agua Dulce, an isolated town north of Los Angeles.

We traveled with host Max Landis to visit the resting place of the party bot, hear stories of Casanova, and revisit the days when the party machine entertained Hollywood’s star-filled soirees before becoming sadly obsolete.