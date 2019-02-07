The Limits of the Charming Grifter

On this week’s Waypoints, Danielle, Patrick, Austin, and Rob have been completely taken in by the story of a charismatic grifter. Ian Parker’s “A Suspense Novelist’s Trail of Deceptions” unravels the long, and weird story of thriller writer Dan Mallory’s history of audacious and bizarre deceit in the London and New York publishing industries, and the even stranger way that his peers and colleagues have handled that history. Later, the gang discuss Ron Howard’s Solo and the “Star Wars stories” that we really want. Everybody hates robocalls.

Useful Resources

The background on Marvel’s CB Cebulski and Akira Yoshida.

A profile of Emilia Clarke that gives some hints as to why actors welcomed the switch to Ron Howard.

