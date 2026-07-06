The ‘Littlest Juggalo Fox’ Is Real and He’s Unbearably Adorable

There is a baby fox who looks just like a Juggalo, and it’s unbearably adorable. The tiny mammal was discovered in Illinois but transferred to Michigan, the home of the Insane Clown Posse. Even the rap duo’s Shaggy 2 Dope had fallen in love with the pup.

According to local radio station WGRD, the little fox is named Romeo 2 Dope. He was rescued earlier this year by Mother of Many Wildlife Rehab Inc. (AKA The Felix Foundation). In a bio on their website, the foundation writes: “Romeo was born in early April 7, 2026 and came to us via a good friend from Illinois. Due to his very distinctive markings, we nicknamed him ‘The Littlest Juggalo.’”

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Shaggy 2 Dope took his family to visit Romeo, the fox juggalo

The markings on Romeo’s face, many noted, very much resembled ICP/Juggalo face paint. This led to a lot of . Soon, the Felix Foundation got in on the fun and began posting of the little kit. It did not take long for the ICP fellas to catch wind of Remoe. Eventually, Shaggy and his family popped down to the rescue to say hi to the baby fox.

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Those interested in sponsoring Romeo, as well as the other foxes at the rescue, can check out the “help” section of the group’s official website.

It seems like Romeo will not have trouble getting support, as so many ICP fans have taken to social media to cheer him on. “Bro this fox has a whole juggalo army behind it now,” one person commented on a video of Shaggy 2 Dope at the rescue. “I guess you could say its… 2dope?”

“Honorary juggalo fox. Celebrity overnight. But we know he didn’t need the help,” someone else offered. A third commenter added, “Shaggs you the man. But not as cool as Romeo 2 dope!”

Romeo 2 Dope got a shoutout on Shaggy’s podcast after they met

After meeting his baby fox counterpart, Shaggy 2 Dope gave Romeo a shoutout on his podcast. He shared his story about visiting the rehab facility and encouraged listeners to support their work. You can see the full clip at the Felix Foundation’s official YouTube page.