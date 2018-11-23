The Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Trailer Is Here to Ruin Your Childhood Again

Disney’s remake of the 1994 original, The Lion King just received its very first trailer, and for anyone as a child in that era, the PTSD is already beginning to kick in.



The clip, in the form of a one minute and a half long trailer is of course being produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Iron Man/The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau. The remake will be featuring a ridiculous number of high-profile voice actors which include Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, with James Earl Jones reprising the role of father, Mufasa.

From beginning to end, the trailer itself plays light on the details, but seems to maintain the visual heart of the animated classic with faultless looking CG creatures; perfectly imitating the iconic opening that set the stage so many years ago.

Check out the trailer above, but I think it’s safe to say that Disney has found a far more lifelike way to destroy entirely new generations of children, and frankly, I’m all the way here for it.

