The ‘Living Nostradamus’ Says Two of His 2026 Predictions Have Already Come True

Predicting geopolitical instability is a little like predicting rain in Seattle—technically impressive on paper, far less so in practice. Brazilian self-described parapsychologist Athos Salomé has built a sizable following by doing exactly that, and right now he’s having what can only be described as a moment.

Salomé, 39, has been dubbed the “Living Nostradamus” by the tabloid ecosystem that knows exactly what gets clicked. Back in December, he shared a list of 10 predictions for 2026, and he’d now like everyone to know two of them have landed. The first was his call that the Middle East would reach a “critical threshold” of tension in the second quarter of 2026, specifically around Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Videos by VICE

Given that Iran has since launched a ballistic missile at a U.S. base in Jordan and found itself in direct military confrontation with both Israel and the United States, it’s hard to argue the man was wrong—even if “the Middle East will be tense in 2026” wasn’t exactly a lonely position to hold in December 2025.

The Man Called the ‘Living Nostradamus’ Says His Dark Arctic Prediction Is Unfolding

His second confirmed prediction is more fun. Salomé claimed the World Cup champion would wear “colors of fire,” a list that included Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Morocco, Argentina, and England—you know, half the tournament field. Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 19, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal in the 106th minute.

“While many psychics and commentators around the world were predicting Portugal or other nations to lift the trophy, I identified the finalists and repeatedly emphasized Spain as the most likely champion,” Salomé said. To his credit, the man did say Spain. To everyone else’s credit, so did a lot of people who don’t claim supernatural powers.

His Arctic prediction is the one that aged badly—for everyone. Salomé warned that Russia was repositioning missile systems across the region—a collision course with NATO, he says, fueled by melting ice exposing shipping lanes and energy deposits that everybody wants and nobody wants to negotiate over. According to a Providence Magazine analysis from earlier this year, Russia has built or reopened 40 military installations across its Arctic frontier, some equipped with icebreakers purpose-built to carry containerized missile systems.

NATO launched its Arctic Sentry operation in February 2026, after Trump and Secretary-General Mark Rutte agreed the alliance had to step up in the region. U.S. Army General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s military commander, was asked what Russia was doing up there. He didn’t sugarcoat it: “They’re not studying the seals and the polar bears.”

Salomé is careful to hedge his own track record. “I also believe it’s important to say that no predictive method is infallible,” he told UNILAD. “Predictions are interpretations, not certainties.” It’s a reasonable disclaimer for someone whose methodology, by his own description, combines “symbolic analysis, long-term pattern observation” and Kabbalah studies. That could be prophecy. It could also be a well-read person who follows the news. The Arctic doesn’t exactly care about the distinction—and neither, at this point, does NATO.